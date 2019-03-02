Govt jobs: KPTCL announces 1450 job openings; KPTCL online application date

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Mar 2: KPTCL job openings notification has been released on the official website and under the latest KPTCL recruitment drive, 1450 vacancies have been announced.

KPTCL application form to apply for 1450 job openings for the posts AAE, JE, JPM and AE would open on March 5, 2019, and it would be made available on the five official websites given below. The last date to apply for these 1,450 job openings is April 4, 2019.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited or KPTCL has invited online application for over a thousand vacancies and these government jobs are up for grabs. Selection will be based on written exam and interview. Applicants who are seeking Karnataka govt jobs can apply for these openings.

Click Here for the official notification of KPTCL job openings 2019 which has 1450 vacancies.

List of websites where KPTCL jobs online application form would be available:

www.kptcl.com

www.bescom.org

www.cescmysore.org

www.hescom.co.in

www.mesco.in

www.gescom.in