Govt jobs: IRCTC jobs announced, 50 vacancies of supervisor posts; How to apply?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 7: IRCTC jobs are up for grabs and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced 50 job openings for Supervisor posts. IRCTC recruitment 2019 for the openings of supervisor would be done by walk-in-interview.

The direct download link of IRCTC recruitment's official notification for Supervisor posts is given below (Right at the end).

IRCTC walk on interview dates for Supervisor posts:

IRCTC will conduct a walk-in-interview for the candidates who are willing to apply for the Supervisor jobs. The interview will be conducted from 25 Feb 2019, 05 Mar, 11 Mar & 15 Mar 2019.

"Eligible and Qualified candidates are invited to appear for a walk-in-interview for the post of Supervisor (Hospitality) on Contract basis for a period of 2 years and extendable based on requirement and satisfactory performance," the IRCTC official notification for Walk-in-Interview for the post of Supervisor (Hospitality) said.

IRCTC recruitment for Supervisor jobs Selection Process:

Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form (attached with the official IRCTC notification advertisement which you can download by clicking on the link below) complete in all respects. The complete Application Form has to be submitted at the Venue of the Interview for verification along with original & one set of attested copies of required documents and three recent passport size photographs.

Interview will be conducted and based on the credentials, performance in the personal interview the candidates will be selected and the offer of engagement shall be issued to the suitable candidates in the order of merit and based on number of vacancies and will be subject to verification of antecedents. In addition to 50 selected candidates, names of 20 candidates will be placed on reserved list for unforeseen reason.

To download IRCTC official notification for supervisor posts: Click Here