    Govt jobs: DRDO recruitment, 30 vacancies announced; Last date to apply March 11

    New Delhi, Mar 7: DRDO recruitment 2019 is underway and the defence research organisation has announced job openings of 30 Trade Apprentice Posts on official website.

    DRDO job openings notification for Trade Apprentice Posts is available on official DRDO website. The online application for DRDO recruitment of Trade Apprentice Posts began on March 6, 2019, and the last date to apply is March 11.

    DRDO recruitment 2019 official notification Trade Apprentice Posts jobs: Click Here

    For more information on DRDO jobs visit official website - https://rac.gov.in/.

    The date of interview for DRDO Trade Apprentice jobs is March 14, 2019.

    How to apply for DRDO jobs Trade Apprentice posts :

    • Visit http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/
    • Look for DRDO recruitment 2019 official notification Trade Apprentice Posts, or click here
    • Please follow instructions in the official notification.
    • Forward application form in PDF format through email ID trainingofficer@npol.drdo.in latest by 11-03-2019.

    drdo recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
