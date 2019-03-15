For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Govt jobs: BARC recruitment 2019 announced, how to apply for trade apprentice posts
India
New Delhi, Mar 15: BARC Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 22 March 2019.
BARC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates to remember
Last date for application - 22 March 2019. BARC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Trade Apprentice -6 Posts
Med. Lab Technician - 4
X-ray Technician - 1
Opthalmic Technician - 1
BARC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts
Vocational course certificate in 10+2 (Vocational) schooling
Candidates who have completed more than three years from the date of passing Diploma/10+2 vocational H.S.C. examination are also not eligible.