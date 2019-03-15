Govt jobs: BARC recruitment 2019 announced, how to apply for trade apprentice posts

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 15: BARC Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 22 March 2019.

    Govt jobs 2019: BARC recruitment out, apply for trade apprentice posts

    BARC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates to remember

    Last date for application - 22 March 2019. BARC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

    Trade Apprentice -6 Posts

    Med. Lab Technician - 4
    X-ray Technician - 1
    Opthalmic Technician - 1

    BARC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts

    Vocational course certificate in 10+2 (Vocational) schooling

    Candidates who have completed more than three years from the date of passing Diploma/10+2 vocational H.S.C. examination are also not eligible.

