For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Govt issues preventive measures against Coronavirus
India
New Delhi, Mar 19: The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-1 9.
Do's
- To maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.
- To practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
- To cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.
- To throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.
- To maintain a safe distance from persons during interaction, especially with those having flu-like symptoms.
- To sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.
- To take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms.
- To see a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing). While visiting doctor, wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.
- For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call State helpline number. or the 24x7 helpline number of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 011-23978046.
Don'ts
- Shake hands.
- Have a close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and
- fever.
- Touch your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Sneeze or cough into palms of your hands.
- Spit in Public.
- Travel unnecessarily, particularly to any affected region.
- Participate in large gatherings, including sitting in groups at canteens.
- Visit gyms, clubs and crowded places etc.
- Spread rumours or panic.