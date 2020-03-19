Govt issues preventive measures against Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-1 9.

Do's

To maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.

To practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

To cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.

To throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

To maintain a safe distance from persons during interaction, especially with those having flu-like symptoms.

To sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.

To take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms.

To see a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing). While visiting doctor, wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.

For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call State helpline number. or the 24x7 helpline number of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 011-23978046.

Don'ts

Shake hands.

Have a close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and

fever.

Touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Sneeze or cough into palms of your hands.

Spit in Public.

Travel unnecessarily, particularly to any affected region.

Participate in large gatherings, including sitting in groups at canteens.

Visit gyms, clubs and crowded places etc.

Spread rumours or panic.