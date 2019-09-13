Govt issues notice to Colors over 'distortion of facts' in 'Ram Siya ke Luv Kush' serial

India

PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a show cause notice to Colors channel for its programme 'Ram Siya ke Luv Kush', saying that it has been observed that the serial is spreading distorted religious information and harming the image of 'Maharishi Valmiki'.

The ministry, in a letter dated September 11, said that the serial appears to be causing hurt to religious sentiments. This is causing resentment in the community which has also warned that if the telecast of the said serial showing "distorted history, deliberately insulting 'Maharishi Valmiki'" is not stopped then they will hold countrywide intense demonstrations against the serial, the letter said.

"Whereas the dialogues and the utterances as used in the serial appears to offend good taste and decency. The words used to describe 'Maharishi Valmiki' of the particular sect appear to show him in poor and demeaning light with a view to maligning and defaming him," the letter said.

The words used in the serial appear to be contemptuous of the religious group, the ministry said in its communication to Colors channel. "It has been observed that the serial Ram Siya ke Luv Kush is spreading distorted religious information and also harming the image of Mahrishi Valmiki, causing hurt to their religious sentiments," the letter said.

"Colors channel is hereby called to showcause within 15 days from the receipt of this communication as to why action as per the provisions of Uplinking/Downlinking guidelines, the terms and conditions of the permission granted and the provisions of Section 20 of the Cable Act should not be taken against it," it said.

If no reply is received within the stipulated period, it will be presumed that Colors TV channel has nothing to say in the matter and further action for the aforesaid violation of the provisions will be taken against it ex-parte, the letter said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier directed an immediate ban on the telecast of the serial following widespread protests by members of the Valmiki community.