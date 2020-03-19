Govt issues guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private institutions

India

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private healthcare institutions.

The Ministry stated that "it is of utmost importance that each and every case (suspects/confirmed) of COVID-19 is isolated and provided appropriate treatment and their contacts are traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission."

Guidelines to the states:

In the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation and in order to strengthen the containment measures, it is utmost important that each and every case (suspects/confirmed) of COVID-19 is isolated and provided appropriate treatment and their contacts are traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission. It is important that the support and cooperation of private sector is enlisted , in this regard.

Therefore, it shall be mandatory for all hospitals (Government and Private), Medical officers in Government health institutions and registered Private Medical Practitioners including AYUSH Practitioners, to notify such person(s) with COVID-19 affected person to concerned district surveillance unit. All practitioners shall also get the self-declaration forms, who, within their knowledge, are having travel history of COIVD-19 affected countries as per the extant guidelines and are falling under the case definition of COVID-19 (Suspect/Case)

In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and is symptomatic as per case definition of COIVD-19, the person must be isolated in the hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 as per protocol.

Information of all such cases should be given to the State helpline number (list enclosed) and also to nation helpline 1075. Email may also be sent at ncov2019 @gov.in.

Helpline numbers:

States

1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978

2 Arunachal Pradesh 9536055743

3 Assam 6913347770

4 Bihar 104

5 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091

6 Goa 104

7 Gujarat 104

8 Haryana 8558893911

9 Himachal Pradesh 104

10 Jharkhand 104

11 Karnataka 104

12 Kerala 0471-2552056

13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177

14 Maharashtra 020-26127394

15 Manipur 3852411668

16 Meghalaya 108

17 Mizoram 102

18 Nagaland 7005539653

19 Odisha 9439994859

20 Punjab 104

21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624

22 Sikkim 104

23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500

24 Telangana 104

25 Tripura 0381-2315879

26 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145

27 Uttarakhand 104

28 West Bengal 3323412600

Union Territory (UT)

1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 03192-232102

2 Chandigarh 9779558282

3 D & N Haveli 104

Daman & Diu 104

4 Delhi 011-22307145

5 Jammu 1912520982

Kashmir 0194-2440383

6 Ladakh 01982-256462

7 Lakshdweep 04896-263742

8 Puducherry 104