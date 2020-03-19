  • search
    Govt issues guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private institutions

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private healthcare institutions.

    The Ministry stated that "it is of utmost importance that each and every case (suspects/confirmed) of COVID-19 is isolated and provided appropriate treatment and their contacts are traced at the earliest to break the chain of transmission."

    Guidelines to the states:

    Therefore, it shall be mandatory for all hospitals (Government and Private), Medical officers in Government health institutions and registered Private Medical Practitioners including AYUSH Practitioners, to notify such person(s) with COVID-19 affected person to concerned district surveillance unit. All practitioners shall also get the self-declaration forms, who, within their knowledge, are having travel history of COIVD-19 affected countries as per the extant guidelines and are falling under the case definition of COVID-19 (Suspect/Case)

    Therefore, it shall be mandatory for all hospitals (Government and Private), Medical officers in Government health institutions and registered Private Medical Practitioners including AYUSH Practitioners, to notify such person(s) with COVID-19 affected person to concerned district surveillance unit. All practitioners shall also get the self-declaration forms, who, within their knowledge, are having travel history of COIVD-19 affected countries as per the extant guidelines and are falling under the case definition of COVID-19 (Suspect/Case)

    In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and is symptomatic as per case definition of COIVD-19, the person must be isolated in the hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 as per protocol.

    Information of all such cases should be given to the State helpline number (list enclosed) and also to nation helpline 1075. Email may also be sent at ncov2019 @gov.in.

    Helpline numbers:

    States

    1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978

    2 Arunachal Pradesh 9536055743

    3 Assam 6913347770

    4 Bihar 104

    5 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091

    6 Goa 104

    7 Gujarat 104

    8 Haryana 8558893911

    9 Himachal Pradesh 104

    10 Jharkhand 104

    11 Karnataka 104

    12 Kerala 0471-2552056

    13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177

    14 Maharashtra 020-26127394

    15 Manipur 3852411668

    16 Meghalaya 108

    17 Mizoram 102

    18 Nagaland 7005539653

    19 Odisha 9439994859

    20 Punjab 104

    21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624

    22 Sikkim 104

    23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500

    24 Telangana 104

    25 Tripura 0381-2315879

    26 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145

    27 Uttarakhand 104

    28 West Bengal 3323412600

    Union Territory (UT)

    1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 03192-232102

    2 Chandigarh 9779558282

    3 D & N Haveli 104

    Daman & Diu 104

    4 Delhi 011-22307145

    5 Jammu 1912520982

    Kashmir 0194-2440383

    6 Ladakh 01982-256462

    7 Lakshdweep 04896-263742

    8 Puducherry 104

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
    X