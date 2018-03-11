Govt is in denial, people should ask ‘hard questions': P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre and urged the people to ask 'hard questions' to them. He said that the government would continue to be in denial unless people start asking hard questions.

"We should begin to ask hard questions. Unless more and more people ask questions to the present govt it will continue to live in denial. They know there is a dearth of jobs. They deem selling 'pakoras' as jobs. That is like adding salt to wounds," Chidambaram said in Bengaluru.

"In Gujarat, they asked some hard questions. I think the next opportunity to ask questions is coming in Karnataka," he added.

Commenting on the 2g scam probe, Chidambaram said that the entire issue was politicised.

"The CAG report on telecom sector was gross exaggeration. I think we failed to treat a business problem as a business problem. It was very convenient for a few political parties to give it a political twist & the whole country is paying the price for it," he added.

Speaking on the bank loan fraud case against Nirav Modi and Mehul Chouksi, the former finance minister said although he has no evidence, but the absconders have received help 'at some level'.

"It's all happening in one sector-Jewelry. Key players seem to have come from one state-Gujarat. It's not happening across sectors and states. Obviously, people have been helped at some level. Who or how helped, I have no evidence," Chidambaram said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.