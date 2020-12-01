Explained: Why are farmers protesting in Delhi, what is it all about?

Govt invites protesting farmers for next round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 01: Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar late on Monday night said protesting farmers have been invited for talks again on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 3 PM at Vigyan Bhawan here, the minister said.

''It was decided that next round of talks will be held on Dec 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter & there's COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on Dec 1 at 3 pm, he said.

All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if demands of agitating farmers not met within 2 days

"When farm laws were brought, they caused some misconception among farmers. We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders -- on October 14 and November 13. At that time too, we had urged them not to go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Uttar Pradesh secretary Harendra Nehra said farmers protesting against the Centre's agri laws will stay put at the UP Gate border of the national capital.