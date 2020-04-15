Red, White, Green zones: Breaking down the Coronavirus hotspots in India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: The central government on Wednesday identified 170 hotspot districts in the country, which includes all six metros and most large cities.

At present, hotspot districts with large outbreaks of coronavirus cases in the country are 123 and hotspots with a cluster of cases are 47. Non hotspot districts with a cluster of cases are 207.

This includes nine districts in New Delhi, parts of Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru Urban, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Agra were also on the list.

It is learnt that the highest number of hotspots are in Tamil Nadu (22 out of 37 districts) followed by 14 in Maharashtra, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.

Telangana has nine hotspot districts, followed by Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka with eight each, Kerala with seven, and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with six each.

Assam and Himachal Pradesh have five such districts each, all of them with cluster outbreaks. Bihar and West Bengal have four districts each in the Red Zone.