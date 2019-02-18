Govt has saved crores of Rupees in withdrawing security for Kashmir separatists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: In a major decision the government scrapped the security provided to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state administration withdrew the security cover and all other government facilities which were given to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah.

Also Read | J&K administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The notification said, "the government is issuing orders withdrawing all security and any government facilities provided to the separatist leaders....All security and any vehicles provided to them will stand withdrawn by today evening. No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists."

"If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith. PHQ (police headquarters) will review if there are any other separatists who have government security or facilities and will withdraw these immediately," the notification added.

What the government saves:

The data available suggested that Rs 10.88 crore was spent on the security of separatist leaders. A sum of Rs 10.36 crore was spent on the salary of the policemen guarding and protecting the Hurriyat and other separatist leaders, while Rs 49.7 lakh has been spent on the fuel for the vehicles used for escorting the separatist leaders.

Rs 19.51 lakh was provided on the salary of the guards/escort of Mirwaiz in 2017-18. Besides, Rs 77.37 lakh was spent on the guard's salary in the current fiscal.

Since 2008-09, Rs 1.27 crore has been spent on the salary of the guards and escort personnel of Mirwaiz. Similarly, Rs 5.06 crore was spent on the guards' salary of Mirwaiz since last 10 years.

Also Read | Security for Kashmiri separatists: Home secy begins assessment

Security of former Hurriyat chairman Bhat has cost the state exchequer Rs 2.3 crore in the last 10 years.

The state government was also providing security to Mirwaiz's media secretary Shahid ul Islam till he was arrested by National Investigation Agency in the funding case. His security was withdrawn.