Govt has no tolerance for terror, says Amit Shah in UP's Ghazipur

    Ghazipur, Feb 26: Amit Shah launched the Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan - a massive nation-wide outreach programme - on Tuesday from Ghazipur in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh.

    While addressing the gathering Shah said,''Nation wanted revenge for Pulwama terror attack. Government has zero tolerance towards terrorism. Operation was conducted at 3.45 am on Tuesday.

    BJP president Amit Shah

    Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. First, the surgical strike was in Uri and now an air strike for self-defence. The government can go to any extent to ensure country's safety.''

    ''Surgical strikes after Uri and now air strikes in self-defence, both have given the message to the world that for the security of the country, India's soldiers and government can go to any extent,'' he said.

    Earlier in the day, twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 19:37 [IST]
