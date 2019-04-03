  • search
    Govt has failed in providing jobs say Uttarakhand voters

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The performance of the government in providing better employment opportunities has not been up to the mark say the voters of Uttarakhand.

    In addition to this the voters have also sought agriculture loan availability. Here is a survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Highlights:

    The Uttarakhand Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (51.61%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41.85%) and Agriculture Loan Availability (30.54%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Uttarakhand.

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.45 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.39) and Agriculture Loan Availability (2.20) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Uttarakhand, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (47%), Agriculture Loan Availability (44%) and Electricity for Agriculture (42%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.44 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Loan Availability (2.20) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.19) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.29) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.39) in rural Uttarakhand.

    For the urban voters in Uttarakhand, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (61%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (50%) and Traffic Congestion (47%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.48), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.39) and Traffic Congestion (2.32) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Public Transport (2.41) and Better Roads (2.41) in urban Uttarakhand.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
