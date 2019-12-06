Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 06: After facing charges of rape and land disputs, self-styled godman Nithyananda who had reportedly set up a new nation called 'Kailaasa' aiming to provide a heaven for "dispossessed Hindus", On Friday government has cancelled passport and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry confirmed.

Regarding the fugitive self-styled godman, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said today that government have cancelled his passport and rejected his application for new one.

Blue Corner notice to be sought to track Nithyananda

Kumar in his statement also added, the ministry have sensitized all their missions and posts that this man (Nithyananda) is wanted in several cases of crime. Hence, they have asked their missions to sensitize the local government too.

Earlier, Gujarat police was supposed to approach Interpol to sought a 'Blue Corner notice' to locate Nithyananda.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his Ahmedabad ashram.

The self-styled godman in his website has mentioned that Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. The country has its own "passport".