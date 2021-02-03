YouTube
    Govt formally seals Rs 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 homegrown Tejas LCA from HAL

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 03: The government on Wednesday formally sealedthe Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

    The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country''s premier defence and aerospace show, here, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    We plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next 7 to 8 years: Rajnath Singh

    Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

    The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF''s combat prowess.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 11:27 [IST]
    X