Delhi Chalo: Punjab farmers all set to hold meeting for next course of action today

Govt failed to address our issues': Farmers as Centre invites them for talks on Dec 3

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 28: Several high-voltage stand-offs later, farmers protesting three contentious farm bills passed by the government in September entered the national capital on late Friday, marking a headway in their Delhi Chalo march.

Delhi police had on Friday given permission to the agitators to hold demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area. A protester at Burari ground said, "Our protest will continue till the farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul."

Meanwhile, Congress' Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Centre over farmers' protest, saying PM Modi's 'arrogance' has made jawans stand against 'kisans'.

Since Thursday, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been marching towards the national capital as a part of the 'Dilli Challo' march to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Central Government in September. Carrying flags and shouting slogans, farmers gathered at several entry points to enter into Delhi while police blocked them with barricades, batons and tear gas shells.