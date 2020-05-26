  • search
    Govt extends validity period of approvals and classifications for hotels

    New Delhi, May 26: The Ministry of Tourism has extended the validity period of approval and classifications of hotels and other accommodation units until June 30 2020.

    The Ministry also decided to allow 6 months relaxation or extension to all categories of tour operators, travel agents and tourist transport operators.

    An official note from the Ministry says that hotels are given a rating, from One Star to Three Star, Four and Five Star with or without alcohol, Five Star Deluxe, Heritage (Basic), Heritage (Classic), Heritage (Grand), Legacy Vintage (Basic), Legacy Vintage (Classic), Legacy Vintage (Grand) and Apartment Hotels, Home stays, Guest house etc. The classification/ certification is valid for period of five years.

      Considering the current situation when the hospitality industry is going through a very difficult time in the wake of Covid 19 Pandemic and lockdown that has severely impacted the accommodation sector, it has been decided that validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units whose project approvals/re-approvals and classification/reclassification have expired/are likely to expire during the period (24.03.2020 to 29.6.2020) are deemed to be extended till 30.06.2020.

      Similarly, the Ministry has a scheme of approving Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Adventure Tour Operators, Domestic Tour Operators and Tourist Transport Operators etc. the idea being to encourage quality, standard and service in these categories so as to promote Tourism in India.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
