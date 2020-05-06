Govt extends last date for filing annual GST return for FY19 by 3 months till September

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 06: The government has extended the last date for filing annual GST return for the financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

In another trade-friendly move, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has also extended the validity of e-way bills that were generated on or before 24 March, and had expiry between 20 March and 15 April, 2020.

A notification has been issued to extend the time limit for furnishing of annual (goods and services tax) return and reconciliation statement for the financial year 2018-19 till 30 September, 2020, CBIC said in a tweet.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "With most part of the country under a lockdown or partial lockdown, it would have been difficult for the industry to meet the timeline of June end. The extension provides much-needed relief to the industry and demonstrates the accommodative stance of the government."

A nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was imposed on 25 March, which has now been extended till 17 May.

Last month, CBIC had extended the validity of e-way bills generated on or before 24 March, and had expiry between 20 March and 15 April, till 30 April.

In view of the extension of the lockdown and helping industry which has goods stuck in transit, the validity has now been extended till 31 May.