    Govt exempts pregnant women officials from attending office

    New Delhi, May 21: The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has exempted pregnant women officials and staff members from attending office, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said.

    He said, a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different Ministries/Departments as well as State/Union Territory governments.

    Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

    Dr Jitendra Singh said, pregnant women employees who are not already on maternity leave will also be exempted from attending office. Persons with disabilities are also to be given similar exemption from attending office.

    MHA order on full wage payment to employees during lockdown withdrawn

    The latest circular issued by the DoPT also states that Government servants who have underlying Co-morbidities and were undergoing treatment for these ailments before the lockdown, may, as far as possible, be exempted upon production of medical prescription from treating physician as per the CGHS/CS (MA) Rules, as applicable.

    What is important, is to strictly observe staggered timings for the arrival and departure of the officers and the staff. In order to avoid unnecessary crowding, all the Heads of Departments have been advised to ensure three sets of timings. These would be 9 am to 5 pm, 9:30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6:30 pm respectively.

    While officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above are expected to attend office on all working days, the officers and staff below the level of Deputy Secretary will attend office with 50 per cent attendance every alternative day and those not attending the office should work from home and remain available on telephone and electronically.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
