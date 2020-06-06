  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt destroying economy by refusing to provide cash support to people: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of actively destroying the country's economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and small and medium enterprises as he dubbed the Modi regime as "Demon 2.0".

    He shared a news report on Twitter on the impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on the economy and the state of affairs of the MSME sector in the country.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation.

    "Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0," he tweeted.

    'What a failed lockdown looks like': Rahul slams Centre's COVID plan

    The Congress has also been demanding an economic stimulus package for the MSME sector, which provides employment to a large number of people, together with cash in the hands of people, to help generate demand.

    Gandhi had earlier said that it was criminal on the part of the government not to provide cash to people and the industry to emerge out of this crisis.

    He had termed the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of virus as one that "failed" in achieving its aim and purpose.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi coronavirus Coronavirus impact on economy

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue