Govt denies its setting up GoM on issues relating to J&K

India

pti-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: The government has said that the reports about the government setting up a GoM on issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir is not correct. The government said that such reports are denied.

&It was reported that Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the group. The GoM will look into issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, granting special status to the state, and its bifurcation into Union Territories, it was further stated.

On Tuesday, secretaries of at least 15 central ministries and departments met to discuss ways to carry forward the process of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into UTs and bring back normalcy as early as possible.

[Kashmir an internal issue of India, scrapping Art 370 sovereign decision of govt: Russian Envoy]

The meeting assessed the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy, a home ministry official said. Development programmes and division of assets and manpower were the key areas of discussion in Tuesday's meeting, the official said. The meeting also discussed measures to be taken for stocking essential commodities, particularly in the Ladakh region, before the onset of the winter, the official said.