Govt declares one-day state mourning on Jan 13 following death of Sultan of Oman

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared a one-day state mourning on Jan 13 following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, has died at the age of 79, the royal court said Saturday. "With great sorrow and deep sadness... the royal court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday," the court said in a statement.

Qaboos, who has ruled since 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup, had been ill for some time and had been believed to be suffering from colon cancer.

The sultan who shielded Oman from the region’s turmoil

He left no apparent heir. He was unmarried and had no children or brothers.

According to the Omani constitution, the royal family shall, within three days of the throne falling vacant, determine the successor.

If the family does not agree on a name, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the royal family will be the successor.

The sultan should be a member of the royal family, as well as "Muslim, mature, rational and the legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents".