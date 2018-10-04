Govt cuts fuel prices by Rs 2.50, Congress calls it panic reaction ahead of polls

New Delhi, Oct 4: The Congress has responded to Arun Jaitley's announcement by saying that the fuel price cut was negligible and called it an "eyewash" by the Modi government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the price reduction was a "panic reaction facing the anger of people because of upcoming elections".

"If he was serious, he should have withdrawn the excise hike of 211% on Petrol and 443% on Diesel since May 2014," he said, adding that "Inflation is burning a deep hole in the pockets of the common man," he said.

"the Modi government is looting huge the common man, and at the same time it claims it is cutting fuel prices, " he added.

"In 52 months of Modi government, there has been a hike of Rs. 400 on the LPG cylinder," he said.

"After Bharat Bandh, TDP, TMC governments suo moto reduced the fuel prices. Congress ruled states are already considering it as as well," he added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to twitter and said that "An oil revenue dependent government has belatedly realised the unbearable burden on the people and indulged in tokenism".

"An RTI reveals Modi governmentt sells petrol to 15 foreign countries at Rs.34 per litre, but Indians get it for over Rs. 80 per litre, Rs. 84 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is sold at Rs. 37 per litre to 29 foreign countries by Modi government but farmers get lathicharged for demanding a price cut," said the Congress in an attack on the BJP.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced marginal relief for citizens with an oil duty cut of Rs. 1.50 and another Re 1 drop in what the government charges from oil marketing firms.

The Rs. 2.50 benefit for citizens is within the control of the government and oil marketing companies, the finance minister said.

"I am sure the states will also start delivering immediately," Jaitley said, amid the opposition's allegations that the economy is under severe stress.