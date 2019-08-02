Govt creating atmosphere of insecurity and fear in Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi, Aug 02: Expressing concern over curtailed Amarnath Yatra and significant increase in the presence of security personnel in the Valley, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday urged the Union Government to not take ay decision which would precipitate a deep crisis.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. The security establishment said that there is an immense threat from outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group of Congress met today under chairmanship of Dr Manmohan Singh. Deep concern was expressed at continuous reports emanating from both Home Ministry and Jammu and Kashmir government which were creating an atmosphere of panic&apprehension about intentions of the Government of India," AMI quote Azad as saying.

Massive build-up of security forces,curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and also unprecedented advisories being issued to tourists,yatris andcivilians are creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurityand fear. We urge GoI not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis," he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the "unprecedented order" to curtail the Amarnath Yatra would "do nothing to dampen the sense of fear and foreboding" prevailing in the Valley at the moment, particularly since the Centre decided to deploy additional troops.

Last week, the government had pushed at least 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces into the state, which are in the process of reaching their destinations. On Thursday, there were reports of additional deployment as well as the withdrawal of security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts.