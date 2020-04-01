Govt creates email id technicalquery.covid19@gov.in to provide technical help on COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: Based on the directive of the Supreme Court, the government has created an email id through which a joint secretary rank officer and specialised doctors of AIIMS will provide technical support.

For any technical support and information relating to COVID-19, people could send an email at technicalquery.covid19@gov.in, the health ministry has said.

Earlier the Supreme Court said that it expects the media to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing is not disseminated.

A daily bulletin by the Government of India through all media avenues including the social media and forums to clear doubts of the people would be made active within a period of 24 hours as submitted by the Solicitor General of India, the court also said.

Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 38, total positive cases stands at 1,466

Further it said that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but direct the media refer to and publish the official version written about the developments.

The migration of the large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months. Such panic driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who believed and acted on such news. In fact some have lost their lives in the process. It is not possible for us to overlook this menace of fake news either by electronic, print or social media.

On Tuesday the Centre has sought a direction from the Supreme Court that no media house should print, publish or telecast anything on COVID-19 without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.