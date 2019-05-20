  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt committed to release of Rajiv case convicts: TN CM

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Salem, May 20: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday said his government was committed to the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and expressed hope the state Governor will act on the cabinet recommendation for setting them free.

    Palaniwami's statement comes amidst renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the seven, serving life terms, after the Supreme Court recently disposed of a plea of the kin of those killed along with the former Prime Minister in 1991 opposing their release.

    Govt committed to release of Rajiv case convicts: TN CM
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami

    The kin had challenged the Tamil Nadu government's earlier decision in 2014 to release the seven convicts.

    In September 2018, the state cabinet had adopted a resolution recommending to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of the seven.

    Speaking to reporters here, Palaniwami said the cabinet resolution was passed in line with public sentiment.

    "We wanted the seven to be released and that is why adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to the Governor. The Governor has to decide (on the matter)," he said.

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC asks victim families to file fresh petitions

    "We took the decision based on public sentiment, adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to Governor. We hope he will take action," he added.

    On September 9, 2018 the AIADMK government recommended to Purohit the release of all seven convicts -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, Robert Payas and Nalini.

    Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CONVICTS News

    Read more about:

    convicts government rajiv gandhi assassination edappadi k palanisamy

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue