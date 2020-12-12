Govt committed to protecting interests of famers: PM Modi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 12: The government is committed to protect the interest of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inaugural address at the 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of FICCI via video conferencing.

Farmers have options to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties, the PM also said.

Recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets, access to technology; help bring investments in agriculture that will benefit farmers, PM Modi said. Whether FDI or FPI, foreign investors have made record investment in India, he further added.

India prioritised saving lives during pandemic; policies, actions oriented towards that. Economic indicators are encouraging; we have road map for recovery. India has been through ups and downs in 2020, but things have improved fast, the PM also added.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on implications of COVID-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

FICCI Annual Expo 2020 began on December 11, 2020 and will continue for a period of one year. The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects.

FICCI intends to support and help the Indian businesses, service providers, manufacturers to project their achievements, translate B2Bs into business, and promote exports during these stressed times through the Virtual Exhibition and B2Bs.

While the Exhibition Centre of the platform enables exhibitors from India and across the world to display their products and capabilities and engage in business-related discussions with the buyers from their stalls itself, the B2B meeting room facilitates business-to-business discussions of all types.

FICCI Annual Expo will be co-located with FICCI Annual General Meeting which is a flagship event and one of the most awaited gatherings of representatives from the Government, Industry, Academia, Bureaucrats and other leading luminaries across fields.