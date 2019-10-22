Govt committed to ease pressure of overworked police force: Amit Shah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the low police-public ratio in the country was forcing the personnel to work more than 12 hours a day.

Shah also said that this has cost the police personnel three-fourths of their weekly offs.

He also said that the government was planning on initiatives to address these concerns relating to healthcare, families, conducive work environment and housing.

The government is concerned about your medical care, families, housing and other needs. We are committed to providing you with a good working environment, Shah said at an event on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

It may be recalled that Shah had recently directed the Director-Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to ensure that jawans get to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

He directed the DGs to digitise the deployment details so that this move could be facilitated. During a presentation on the functioning of the Police-II division of the Home Ministry, had expressed concerns over the hardships being faced. Shah then directed that software be created to digitise the deployment details of the jawans so that each one of them could get to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families.

Shah also said that this move had to be facilitated at any cost and added that the DGs must assess how many additional forces would be needed.

Currently, jawans get to spend around 75 days to the families. This would include casual leave and earned leave. Further, a jawan is also entitled to a paternal leave of 15 days each for the birth of up to two children.