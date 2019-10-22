  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt committed to ease pressure of overworked police force: Amit Shah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the low police-public ratio in the country was forcing the personnel to work more than 12 hours a day.

    Shah also said that this has cost the police personnel three-fourths of their weekly offs.

    Govt committed to ease pressure of overworked police force: Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister, Amit Shah

    He also said that the government was planning on initiatives to address these concerns relating to healthcare, families, conducive work environment and housing.

    To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch

    The government is concerned about your medical care, families, housing and other needs. We are committed to providing you with a good working environment, Shah said at an event on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

    It may be recalled that Shah had recently directed the Director-Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to ensure that jawans get to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

    He directed the DGs to digitise the deployment details so that this move could be facilitated. During a presentation on the functioning of the Police-II division of the Home Ministry, had expressed concerns over the hardships being faced. Shah then directed that software be created to digitise the deployment details of the jawans so that each one of them could get to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families.

    Shah also said that this move had to be facilitated at any cost and added that the DGs must assess how many additional forces would be needed.

    Currently, jawans get to spend around 75 days to the families. This would include casual leave and earned leave. Further, a jawan is also entitled to a paternal leave of 15 days each for the birth of up to two children.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah police force jawans assam rifles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue