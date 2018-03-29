Govt committed to improve canal systems in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje

Asserting that she had spoken to her Haryana counterpart about works related to the Indira Gandhi canal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday said her government was serious about improving canal systems in the state.

Speaking at a function in Srigangangar district, Raje said she spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today to get hurdles in relining the Indira Gandhi canal removed.

"Work would commence soon," she said, adding that farmers in the state would get more water after the work on the Indira Gandhi canal is complete.

The chief minister said water from the Yamuna river will be brought through canals to Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts to address drinking water problems.

The development of Gang Nahar and Bhakra canals is our priority. Several major works were undertaken to improve canal systems in the last four years so that farmers of the state get their rightful share of water, she said.

In another programme, Raje assured people that the government would address the problem of discharge of industrial waste into the Indira Gandhi canal.

She also laid foundation stones of various developmental projects.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day