    Govt committed to completing NRC on time, says Rajnath Singh after SC rap

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the government is committed to complete the NRC process in Assam within the stipulated time and will ensure that no foreigner is included or any Indian citizen excluded.

    Rajnath Singh

    He also said the home ministry wants that the National Register of Citizens, a list of Assam's residents, is completed with fairness and for this, the state government has been provided with all necessary assistance, including funds.

    "Our government is committed to complete the update of NRC within the stipulated time so that no foreigner is included in it and no Indian is left out," he told PTI here.

    His comments came hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the government, saying it is not cooperating in the NRC process and seems the entire effort of the MHA is to destroy the exercise.

    The court also reiterated that the July 31 deadline for the completion of NRC exercise will not be extended.

    PTI

    rajnath singh assam nrc report

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 19:44 [IST]
