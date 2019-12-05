  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt cancels stamp duty waiver granted to RSS-linked institute

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 05: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled the previous BJP-led government's decision granting stamp duty waiver to an RSS-affiliated research institute in Nagpur, an official said on Thursday.

    The decision was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday, he said.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    The Nagpur-based Research for Resurgence Foundation, founded by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal which is an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), purchased huge tracts of land in Karol tehsil there, the government official said.

    After Uddhav assures to drop Bhima-Koregaon cases, BJP asks is this Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena

    On September 9, the then state government led by Devendra Fadnavis granted the institute exemption from payment of stamp duty and registration charges for the land deal.

    "The relaxation given on stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore for the purchase of 105 hectares of land has been now cancelled. The institute will now have to pay the stamp duty," the official said.

    A state Cabinet meeting was held here on Wednesday where 34 decisions taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government in its last days also came up for discussion, sources earlier said.

    No Maharashtra infra project halted, stay only applies to Aarey car shed: CM Uddhav Thackeray

    After the meeting, state minister Eknath Shinde said the new government will assess status of the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by the previous BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation. He also said that the Thackeray-led MVA government will not act against anyone in a prejudiced manner.

    More NAGPUR News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray rss nagpur maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue