Govt to bring Ordinance to overturn SC judgement on reservations in higher educational institutions

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Central Government to bring an ordinance to counter the judgement of the Supreme Court on reservations in higher educational institutions.

The ordinance will ensure that University/ College is taken as a unit while calculating the allocation of positions to various categories and not the department.

This will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get their due in recruitment of faculty positions in educational institutions.

The Apex court had earlier rejected a review petition by the Centre. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April in 2017.