    Govt bans export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

    Onion

    "The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

    The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

    The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification.

    In the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
