  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt asks states, union territories to maintain zoo, nurseries

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The state governments and Union Territories have been asked to maintain zoos, wildlife and nurseries, according to fresh lockdown-related guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Home Ministry.

    They have also been asked to ensure watering of plantation and patrolling, it said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Home Ministry has issued revised guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

    "Staff/workers required to operate and maintain zoos, nurseries, wildlife, fire-fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement" to work in the states and Union Territories, the guidelines said.

    Reacting to these guidelines, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the Centre has taken a very important decision by allowing maintenance of zoos and wildlife.

    "Lockdown has disrupted the normal life. There is a need to ensure that wildlife in zoos, national park and surrounding forest does not face any problem. Offices required to check fire-fighting in forests have been allowed to remain open in the states and UTs which is a very welcome decision," Dubey said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus zoo

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X