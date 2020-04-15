Govt asks states, union territories to maintain zoo, nurseries

PTI

New Delhi, Apr 15: The state governments and Union Territories have been asked to maintain zoos, wildlife and nurseries, according to fresh lockdown-related guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Home Ministry.

They have also been asked to ensure watering of plantation and patrolling, it said.

The Home Ministry has issued revised guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

"Staff/workers required to operate and maintain zoos, nurseries, wildlife, fire-fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement" to work in the states and Union Territories, the guidelines said.

Reacting to these guidelines, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the Centre has taken a very important decision by allowing maintenance of zoos and wildlife.

"Lockdown has disrupted the normal life. There is a need to ensure that wildlife in zoos, national park and surrounding forest does not face any problem. Offices required to check fire-fighting in forests have been allowed to remain open in the states and UTs which is a very welcome decision," Dubey said.