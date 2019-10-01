  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt appoints Mallikarjuna Rao as MD and CEO of PNB

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 1: Ch S S Mallikarjuna Rao was on Tuesday appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank, an official order said. Rao, 57, currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allahabad Bank, has been appointed to the new post up to September 18, 2021.

    Govt appoints Mallikarjuna Rao as MD and CEO of PNB

    "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for posting of Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Allahabad Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Punjab National Bank, with effect from the date of assumption of office, till 18.09.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.

    The government in August merged United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

    In a separate appointment, the ACC approved the appointment of Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, a 1985-batch Indian postal service officer to the post of Secretary, Department of Posts, in place of Ananta Narayan Nanda upon his superannuation on October 31. PTI CPS NSD NSD

    More PNB News

    Read more about:

    pnb punjab national bank

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue