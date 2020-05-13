  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr collateral-free Automatic loans for Businesses, including MSMEs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: In a major initiative Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs.

    Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs

    Addrressing a press conference, Sitharaman said,''For MSME there is a collateral-free automatic loan and it would give facility of Rs 3 lakh crore.''

    ''This will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs,'' FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    "These loans will have a 4-year tenure, 12-month moratorium to be given. These will be 100% credit guaranteed and available till 31st October, 2020": Finance Minister

    Sitharaman's press conference comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced $265 billion fiscal stimulus to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country. The package is the second largest in Asia after Japan.

    More ECONOMY News

    Read more about:

    economy nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X