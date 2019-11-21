  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt allows telecoms to defer spectrum dues by  up  to  2  years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: In a major relief to stressed-out telecom sector, the Centre on Wednesday allowed them to defer payments for spectrum purchases by up to two years.

    The move to defer payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be a breather to these companies while helping Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd as well.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The move comes on the close heels of the Supreme Court order that directed older telecom firms to pay at least Rs 92,000 crore in past dues to the government within three months.

    India's two leading telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were hit the order. They reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, mainly on account of statutory dues arising from the recent Supreme Court order on AGR.

    Ajit Doval led panel submits report on CDS appointment: Announcement in December

    In one of the highest-ever quarterly loss by any corporate in India, Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore, while Airtel reported a loss of Rs 23,045 crore.

    Reliance too posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues marking the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date.

    More TELECOM News

    Read more about:

    telecom

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue