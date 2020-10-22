Govt allows all foreign nationals to travel to India except on tourist visa

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 22: In a recent development, India on Thursday allowed all foreign nationals as well as all OCI and PIO cardholders to travel to India via air or sea. All such persons are now allowed to travel to India for any purpose, except tourism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a notification said "All OCI and PIO card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa, are permitted to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts.

The MHA stated that all existing visas, barring electronic visa, Tourist Visa and Medical Visa, are being restored with an immediate effect.

"Under this graded relaxation, the government is restoring with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa and Medical Visa). Foreign nationals intending to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a Medical Visa including for medical attendants," the notification stated further.