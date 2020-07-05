  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt allots Lodhi Estate bungalow, to be vacated by Priyanka Gandhi, to BJP''s Anil Baluni

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The centre has allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for years to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Baluni, who is also the BJP national media head, is currently staying at 20, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, a Type 6 bungalow. He had requested the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to change his residence on health grounds.

    The government on Wednesday has cancelled the government official bungalow allotted to Priyanka Gandhi in Lodhi Estate with the direction to vacate the house before 1st August.

    Priyanka Gandhi to hold meeting with party leaders to discuss law and order situation in UP

    As per the official statement, "persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for Government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation."

    After being given a notice to vacate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has cleared the dues for her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi.

    The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

    The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow, officials said.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue