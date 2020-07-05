Govt allots Lodhi Estate bungalow, to be vacated by Priyanka Gandhi, to BJP''s Anil Baluni

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 05: The centre has allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, the residence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for years to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Baluni, who is also the BJP national media head, is currently staying at 20, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, a Type 6 bungalow. He had requested the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to change his residence on health grounds.

The government on Wednesday has cancelled the government official bungalow allotted to Priyanka Gandhi in Lodhi Estate with the direction to vacate the house before 1st August.

As per the official statement, "persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for Government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation."

After being given a notice to vacate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has cleared the dues for her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi.

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow, officials said.