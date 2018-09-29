Govt aims to spend Rs 1 lakh crore by 2022 in education sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP government is aiming to spend Rs 1 lakh crore by 2022 to improve infrastructure in education sector. PM Narendra Modi was addressing the Conference in Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence at Vigyan Bhawan.

Underscoring the glory of educational institutions in ancient India, Pm Modi said, "In our ancient universities like Nalanda, Vikramshila and Takshashila both knowledge and innovation were equal given importance."

PM Modi invoked Dr Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhya and Ram Manohar Lohia's emphasize on character-building over literacy in his speech.

"Government intends to revolutionise education system. Our government is focusing to invest in the field of education. To improve the infrastructure of education, RISE ( Rivitalisation of Infrastructure Systems) has been introduced in education programmes and we aim to spend Rs 1 lakh crore by 2022," he said.

"Education and innovation are important for the development of the nation. Innovation is very important, nothing moves without innovation, Modi added.

Vice-Chancellors/Directors from more than 350 universities are participating. This event is being organized jointly by UGC, AICTE, ICSSR, IGNCA, IGNOU, JNU and SGT University.