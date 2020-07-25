Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 25: A cabinet meeting chaired by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night discussed the six points raised by governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session, sources said.

The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

"Discussions over the points given by the governor with regards to calling the assembly sessions were held in the meeting," the sources said.

Rajasthan Speaker agreees to call session, Cong MLAs end dharna at Raj Bhawan

The governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the assembly for a floor test.

The cabinet note to the governor is likely to be forwarded on Saturday, the sources said.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after rebellion by 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, wants to hold the assembly session to prove the majority.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that a letter was forwarded to the governor on Thursday for calling the session but he did not take any decision.

After Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, the governor assured that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

Later, a statement from the Raj Bhawan said the governor has sought a clarification on the six points.