YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 25: A cabinet meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night discussed the six points raised by governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session, sources said.

    The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

    Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet
    Ashok Gehlot

    "Discussions over the points given by the governor with regards to calling the assembly sessions were held in the meeting," the sources said.

    Rajasthan Speaker agreees to call session, Cong MLAs end dharna at Raj Bhawan

    The governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the assembly for a floor test.

    The cabinet note to the governor is likely to be forwarded on Saturday, the sources said.

    The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after rebellion by 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, wants to hold the assembly session to prove the majority.

    Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that a letter was forwarded to the governor on Thursday for calling the session but he did not take any decision.

      MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

      After Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, the governor assured that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

      Later, a statement from the Raj Bhawan said the governor has sought a clarification on the six points.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan ashok gehlot

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue