Governor's rule in J&K should continue, says Ram Madhav

New Delhi, Nov 14: With the Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir set to expirte on December 19, BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday (November 14) said it should 'continue for some more time'.

But, under the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for extension of Governor's rule. So, the government may recommend President's rule at the expiry of Governor's rule on December 19.

"Ever since Governor rule has been imposed in the Jammu and Kashmir there has been development in all sectors. Even the public is happy. So, the party has decided that Governor's Rule should continue for some more time," Madhav told the media today.

Madhav also lashed out at the PDP and the National Conference for boycotting the civic body polls last month and asked if the two parties would do the same for assembly elections.

"They (PDP and NC) say they will boycott elections until the matter of 35A is resolved. On the other hand, they ask to dissolve the assembly and call for an election. Let me ask you if there is an election in the near future, will you contest it or boycott it?" he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is under Central rule since June 19 after the BJP withdrew support from the then Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government. For the extension of the Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir, a spell of President's rule would be necessary as there may not be an elected government, a PTI report earlier said while quoting a source.

President's rule can be imposed after the Union Cabinet, headed by the prime minister, makes a recommendation to the President to this effect following a report of the Governor.