J&K Governor wasn't under pressure from Centre to dissolve assembly: Raj Bhawan

Srinagar, Nov 27: Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan PRO on Tuesday stated that the Governor was not under pressure to dissolve the state assembly.

J&K Raj Bhawan PRO said some news channels are misinterpreting Governor's statement and putting them out of context to convey that there was pressure from the Centre.

Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik rejected allegations that he was following orders from the Centre when he dissolved the state Assembly last week.

"If I was following the Centre's orders, I would have to make [People's Conference leader Sajad] Lone the chief minister," Malik had said at an ITM University event in Gwalior on November 24.

His comments, which he reiterated on Tuesday, to News18, follow allegations that his decision to dissolve the Assembly on November 21 was taken at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.