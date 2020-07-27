Governor rejects Gehlot’s proposals for assembly session again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: The request by Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot to hold an assembly session has been rejected by the Governor for the second time.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned the proposal by Gehlot for an assembly session from Friday. It may be recalled that an earlier proposal had also been rejected by Mishra.

Last week after sending a proposal, the CM had protested for five hours outside the Raj Niwas. On Saturday, Gehlot submitted a fresh proposal, but the same has been now been returned by the Governor.

Coronavirus cases have tripled in Rajasthan since July 1: Governor

While rejecting the proposal for the first time, the Governor had listed out six reasons, including the fact that the matter is in the courts and the fate of the rebels is still being decided.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party wants a floor test in the state Assembly and is "begging" for it, but the governor is not convening the House and "delaying" the trust vote allegedly at the behest of the central government.

He also cited Supreme Court judgements and several precedents including those of Rajasthan Assembly with regard to the convening of the Assembly session to assert that the Governor cannot act of his own and can only do so with the advice of the Cabinet.

"Such superficial, clearly motivated, digressive and extraneous queries establish beyond doubt that they are coming from the highest authorities of the central government and being parroted without change as His Master's Voice from Raj Bhawan, Jaipur.